With Gas Prices Soaring, Biden Searches for a Scapegoat

Try as he might, the president won’t get far attempting to deflect the blame for the damage wrought by his economic policies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden has put climate policy at the center of his agenda. On his first day in office, he canceled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have carried more than 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Canada through the U.S. He also rejoined the Paris Agreement and has since dispatched regulatory agencies to cut off capital from the oil and gas sector.

The results have been predictable: declining domestic oil production and rising gasoline prices. And now that the chickens are coming home to roost, Biden is pointing the finger at oil companies, which he accuses of …