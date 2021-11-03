Without Trump, There’s No ‘Horse in the Hospital’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s president, Donald Trump was not a Nazi, or anything like it. If the most convincing evidence that he was a racist is that he accurately described some of the worst places on earth as “s***hole countries,” or the deliberately misleading spin on his remarks after the Charlottesville march in August 2017, I remain skeptical. And Trump improved his performance among black voters from 2016 to 2020. The reason the Left kept describing Trump as a “Nazi” and “racist” is that they reach for the worst words they can think of whenever they encounter someone they see as being extremely, …
And Tuesday’s election proved how useful this can be to the GOP.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Biden Administration Could Pay Illegal Immigrant Families Separated at Border $450,000 Per Person in Settlements
The separation occurred under Trump’s zero-tolerance policy, which began in April 2018.
Biden in Wonderland
No matter how strenuously it insists that down is up and up is down, the White House can’t pretend away the spiraling crises before our eyes.
Democrats Belatedly Realize Joe Biden Is a Lousy Leader
Biden’s party is making some unfortunate discoveries about him.
The U.S. Supply Chain Makes No Sense
This crisis should prompt a rethinking of the needless inefficiencies we foist on ourselves.
The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up
It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.
An Embarrassment for Biden
Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.
The Latest
Transgender Sex Offenders Placed in Women’s Jails in Scotland
One of the prisoners had gender reassignment surgery while the other eleven simply self-identified as female.
Three Reasons Biden and the Democrats Faced a National Backlash
Glenn Youngkin’s victory was only one indicator of much-larger trends.
Biden Administration Revokes Trump-Era 'Metering' Measure, Opening Flood Gates on Asylum Claims
The Trump administration used a process called 'metering' to limit the number of migrants who could apply for asylum at any one time.
Progressives Cry ‘Racism’ to Excuse Democratic Losses in Virginia
Republican victories in Virginia were not the result of ‘white supremacy.’
COP-26 Cables: Boris Johnson Plays Climate Savior
A Competitive Enterprise Institute update on the international climate conference in Glasgow.
Republican Marine Vet Winsome Sears Elected Virginia Lieutenant Governor
'There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen,' said Sears.