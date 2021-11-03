NR PLUS U.S.

Without Trump, There’s No ‘Horse in the Hospital’

By
President Trump departs after speaking about the status of the election results in Washington, D.C., November 5, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
And Tuesday’s election proved how useful this can be to the GOP.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s president, Donald Trump was not a Nazi, or anything like it. If the most convincing evidence that he was a racist is that he accurately described some of the worst places on earth as “s***hole countries,” or the deliberately misleading spin on his remarks after the Charlottesville march in August 2017, I remain skeptical. And Trump improved his performance among black voters from 2016 to 2020. The reason the Left kept describing Trump as a “Nazi” and “racist” is that they reach for the worst words they can think of whenever they encounter someone they see as being extremely,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest