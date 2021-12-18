NR PLUS Art

A Glorious Glimpse at the Hispanic Society’s Collection

By
Anonymous Hispano-Flemish Sculptor, Saint Martin, c. 1450-1475. Wood (cherry), polychromy, and estofado. (Acquired by Archer M. Huntington for the Hispanic Society, 1927.)
In the midst of major renovations, the museum is slowly getting back on its feet.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I count my visit to the Hispanic Society of America on Thursday as a Christmas present to myself. Part of it’s open — for the first time since 2017 — for an exhibition called Gilded Figures: Wood and Clay Made Flesh. It shows the museum’s collection of lifelike Spanish and colonial painted polychrome sculpture from around 1500 to 1800. It’s a beautiful show.

I write about the Hispanic Society whenever I can. It’s fabulous, with the best collection of Spanish art, rare books, and manuscripts outside Spain. After as much muddling through and endowment draining as a great institution could do,

