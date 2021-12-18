A Glorious Glimpse at the Hispanic Society’s Collection

In the midst of major renovations, the museum is slowly getting back on its feet.

I count my visit to the Hispanic Society of America on Thursday as a Christmas present to myself. Part of it's open — for the first time since 2017 — for an exhibition called Gilded Figures: Wood and Clay Made Flesh. It shows the museum's collection of lifelike Spanish and colonial painted polychrome sculpture from around 1500 to 1800. It's a beautiful show.

I write about the Hispanic Society whenever I can. It’s fabulous, with the best collection of Spanish art, rare books, and manuscripts outside Spain. After as much muddling through and endowment draining as a great institution could do, …