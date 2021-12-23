A Rift in the Conservative Foreign-Policy World

For years an influential foreign-policy voice on the right, the American Enterprise Institute finds itself at odds with hawkish Republicans.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hile Donald Trump’s presidency realigned the foreign-policy debate on the right, that realignment hasn’t fulfilled predictions of an isolationist renaissance. Trump did inject heterodox, anti-interventionist views into the mainstream of the conservative movement, but the lion’s share of his foreign-policy successes were crafted by hawkish officials from the very establishment he campaigned against — people who worked to counter the Chinese Communist Party, contain Iran, forge Middle-East peace deals, and deter Russian aggression.

In the wake of Trump’s defeat, a network of conservative foreign-policy experts have been free to mingle with those who chose not to associate with the former president’s …