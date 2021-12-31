A Victim of the Climate Wars: A Warning from the U.K.

Turning the greenflationary ratchet.

Editor’s note: The following is partially based on the Capital Letter published on December 5, 2021.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S hell’s decision to pull out of the Cambo North Sea oilfield-development project in early December — which could have also provided enough natural gas for 1.5 million homes for a year — may not seem like something that should concern Americans. Check a little more closely, though, and this grim tale begins to look a lot like an example of how our own oil and gas production is going to be — or is already starting to be — constrained, not necessarily by legislation but …