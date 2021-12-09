NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Abortion Is Not an Environmental Policy

By
People’s Climate March in New York City in 2014. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
In fact, the inherent value of human life is the biggest reason to fight for a cleaner, healthier planet.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could reverse the sweeping precedent set by Roe v. Wade and dramatically alter the way this nation makes abortion law.

In recent years, many progressive environmental groups have taken up the pro-choice mantle, supposedly in the name of environmental good. They’ve done so based on the idea that abortion slows population growth, thus lessening the burden humans place on the environment. This, coupled with the mainstream environmental movement’s “doom and gloom” approach, has painted a bleak picture of the future for Millennials and Generation Z,

Comments
Danielle Butcher is the executive vice president of the American Conservation Coalition (ACC) and The Conservation Coalition, nonprofit organizations that advocate for market-based environmentalism.

