Abortion Is Not an Environmental Policy

In fact, the inherent value of human life is the biggest reason to fight for a cleaner, healthier planet.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could reverse the sweeping precedent set by Roe v. Wade and dramatically alter the way this nation makes abortion law.

In recent years, many progressive environmental groups have taken up the pro-choice mantle, supposedly in the name of environmental good. They’ve done so based on the idea that abortion slows population growth, thus lessening the burden humans place on the environment. This, coupled with the mainstream environmental movement’s “doom and gloom” approach, has painted a bleak picture of the future for Millennials and Generation Z, …