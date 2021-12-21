America Must Once Again Affirm the Dignity of Life and Family

The Biden administration’s decision to abandon these fundamental principles is disgraceful.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne year ago, over 30 nations joined forces to affirm life and family. The Geneva Consensus Declaration, signed on October 22, 2020, brought together countries that disagree on a wide range of issues. But they all found common ground to reaffirm a set of shared goals: that all people are equal before the law, that the human rights of women are inalienable, that all people possess inherent dignity and worth, that abortion is not family planning, and that the family is a fundamental unit of society. These coalition countries — including Brazil, Egypt, Uganda, and Indonesia — represented 1.6 billion …