America Unready

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stand athwart Russia and China, protecting the liberal world order. You bet I’m worried.

In Washington, there is a habit of talking about "the liberal world order," as if this is something we protect. The liberal world order isn't NATO or the EU. It's not the WTO, or America's defense relationships with Japan and South Korea. Those are all real things, with relatively legible meanings. The "liberal world order" is said to include all those things but also much more. It apparently includes the integrity of Ukraine's national borders, as Comrade Stalin redrew them in 1954. It includes the relative independence of Taiwan. And occasionally, its defenders say it includes the Paris climate agreement, …