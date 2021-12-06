America’s Fentanyl Crisis Begins at the Southern Border

Drug cartels are taking advantage of law-enforcement weaknesses and policy failures to smuggle record amounts of the lethal drug into the United States.

On a September afternoon, Allyssia Solorio wondered why her energetic young brother hadn't emerged from his bedroom in their Sacramento, Calif., home. When she opened his door, she saw 23-year-old Mikael leaning back on his bed with his legs dangling over the side. She rushed to her brother and shook him, but to no avail. He was dead. A counterfeit pharmaceutical pill laced with illicit fentanyl had killed him.

Mikael Tirado was one of an estimated 93,331 overdose fatalities in the United States last year – an all-time high. Nearly five times the murder rate, the deadly overdose toll was primarily …