An Alumnus Story: Going Home, and Finding Woke

By
Bishop Fulton J. Sheen in 1972. (Bettmann/Getty Images)
A distinguished Catholic high school in Rochester, N.Y., succumbs to secularity and left-wing fads.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f my experience is any indication, Thomas Wolfe was right: You can’t go home again.

Or, if you try, don’t be surprised by what awaits you.

Recently, I went home again, to Rochester, N.Y. It had been a while, but, venturing back for family reasons, I took the opportunity to visit my high-school alma mater, Aquinas Institute, from which I graduated in 1972. To put it mildly, the school’s leadership had been after me for some time to visit. And to engage — a not unexpected thing for an alumnus of some means (thanks to hard work and God’s graces) who was

Robert Agostinelli is an international financier and investor, a member of the board of National Review Institute, and its former chairman.

