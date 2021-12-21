An Inconvenient Truth about the SALT Deduction

‘Tax the rich’ politicians are still looking out for their biggest political allies, not the poor.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P olitics is rarely an honest game on either side of the aisle. The ruling party in D.C. offers a case in point: While Democrats advocate “taxing the rich,” they do so only when it is politically expedient.

Just look at what is happening with the state and local tax deduction.

Only six months ago, House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) launched a new Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth — her way of showing voters that she is serious about addressing economic disparities made worse by the pandemic. Yet just last month, Pelosi also vowed to fight for the …