Another Moronic Comedy from the Formerly Funny Adam McKay

Don’t Look Up should be retitled Don’t Watch.

At last, Adam McKay has given us his Dr. Strangelove. Watch out, Stanley Kubrick.

McKay’s end-of-the-world Netflix satire, Don’t Look Up, expends 140 brain-injuriously unfunny minutes (the bloat and flabbiness make it almost half again as long as Strangelove) propelling low-velocity spitballs at social media, Washington, tech moguls, Trumpism, and (this detail feels thrown in at the last minute) anti-vaxxers.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, each of them inexplicably made up to look as ghastly as possible, play Michigan State scientists who discover that a massive comet is heading straight for Earth and it’s an extinction-level event. We have six months to …