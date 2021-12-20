AOC’s Grasp of American Governance Is a ‘Farce’

Build Back Better’s failure was predicated on Biden’s ill-conceived decision to cast his lot with the hard Left.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his morning, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough teed up some softballs for progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who griped about Joe Manchin and deficiencies of American governance. The congresswoman, echoing the complaint of the Democratic Party establishment, accused Manchin of engaging in an “egregious breach” of the president’s trust, as if it’s a senator’s job to placate the White House rather than his constituents.

AOC said, “The idea that Joe Manchin says that he can’t explain this back home to his people is a farce.” Elsewhere, Bernie Sanders similarly noted that Manchin would have to do a lot of explaining in West Virginia after …