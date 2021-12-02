NR PLUS Law & the Courts

AOC’s Ugly Delegitimization of SCOTUS

By
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) speaks outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., September 21, 2021. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
What exactly are justices supposed to do? Take orders from back-benchers and hyperventilating pundits on how they should rule?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E ven though the SCOTUS ruling on the Dobbs abortion case is months away, the venerated congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already attempting to delegitimize the institution.

Of course, “credibly accused” is not any kind of legal standard, unlike, say, liberal notions about due process and the presumption of innocence — both of which are regularly denied to political opponents in the public sphere by the Left. Indeed, there is nothing for the FBI to investigate because there are no “corroborated details” that sustain Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. Ford alleged to have “100 percent” certitude that Kavanaugh had assaulted her

