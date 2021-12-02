AOC’s Ugly Delegitimization of SCOTUS

What exactly are justices supposed to do? Take orders from back-benchers and hyperventilating pundits on how they should rule?

Even though the SCOTUS ruling on the Dobbs abortion case is months away, the venerated congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already attempting to delegitimize the institution.

Reminder that Brett Kavanaugh *still* remains credibly accused of sexual assault on multiple accounts w/ corroborated details & this year the FBI admitted it never fully investigated. Yet the court is letting him decide on whether to legalize forced birth in the US. No recusal. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2021

Of course, “credibly accused” is not any kind of legal standard, unlike, say, liberal notions about due process and the presumption of innocence — both of which are regularly denied to political opponents in the public sphere by the Left. Indeed, there is nothing for the FBI to investigate because there are no “corroborated details” that sustain Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. Ford alleged to have “100 percent” certitude that Kavanaugh had assaulted her …