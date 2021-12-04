Austria Throws Out Its Constitution over COVID

Using the awesome power of the state to turn a section of any society into second-class citizens should be roundly rejected.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘N ecessity has no law.” This maxim was quoted on the arrest of Richard II in 1399. Nowadays, this ancient truism seems somehow increasingly pertinent in Austria — and elsewhere. On December 6, the Austrian government will put a draft emergency law up for a first reading in front of the National Council, Austria’s lower house, to enforce a coronavirus-vaccine mandate. The aim is to have the emergency law on the books by February 1, 2022.

Indeed, this process has already begun, with a classic bureaucratic “roundtable” that will bring all the right stakeholders together. The outcome, Soviet-style, has already being determined. …