NR PLUS Regulatory Policy

Banning Crude-Oil Exports Would Increase Gasoline Prices

By
Gas prices at a BP station in New York City, November 24, 2021. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Biden's proposal might reduce the cost for U.S. crude oil, but Americans would end up paying more at the pump.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H aving floated a possible export ban on crude oil as a trial balloon last month, the Biden administration earlier this week abandoned the idea, as opposition emerged quickly from Democrats in oil-producing districts.

But the mere fact that this proposal received serious consideration illustrates three eternal truths about Beltway policy-making. The first is the virtual certainty of unanticipated or ignored adverse consequences. The second is an ironclad determination to deny the first as new proposals are advanced from the notional stage to actual legislative language.

And the third: Rising gasoline prices are the bête noire of elected public officials, as they inflict

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

The Public-Health Mafia

The Public-Health Mafia

Led by boss Anthony Fauci, they have exploited the Covid pandemic to orchestrate a campaign of fear and intimidation to consolidate their power.