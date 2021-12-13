NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Barrett and Kavanaugh Supply Another Majority to Deny Religious-Liberty Exemption

By
Left: Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in 2020. Right: Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing in 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Pool, Alex Wroblewski/Reuters)
This time, the decision upheld New York’s vaccine mandate despite its overt hostility to religion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or the second time in less than two months, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh joined with Chief Justice John Roberts and the Supreme Court’s three progressives (Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan) to uphold a state vaccine mandate over a religious-liberty challenge by medical professionals.

This time, it was New York’s vaccine mandate, which initially included an exemption for religious objectors. These objectors included some Catholics and other Christians who oppose abortion. The vaccines are derived in part from abortion — specifically, from fetal-cell lines used in vaccine production and testing. Nevertheless, when Kathy Hochul replaced Andrew

