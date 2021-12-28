NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this month, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution on international information security, sponsored jointly by Russia and the United States. But don’t be fooled: “Joint” sponsorship does not imply equally represented interests so much as capitulation. The resolution follows the Biden administration’s inexplicable granting of support to a summer 2021 effort in the U.N. to draft international “rules of the road” for cyberspace, a push directed primarily by Russia. Given Russia’s authoritarian control of Internet use by its citizens, incessant cyberattacks against the U.S., and penchant for manipulating international organizations, why has the Biden administration ceded so much …
Biden Capitulates to Putin on Cybersecurity
Why is the Biden administration letting Moscow set the terms of international norms for cybersecurity?
