Biden Channels Neville Chamberlain as Putin Threatens Ukraine

Biden has stood inept before Putin since becoming president.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N o American leader with all his faculties would squeeze Ukraine into letting Russia take more of its territory unconventionally in exchange for Moscow promising not to conquer it by conventional invasion.

Joe Biden isn’t that kind of leader. If Ukraine simply makes more territorial concessions to Russia’s armed proxies in the besieged country’s troubled Donbas region, and Vladimir Putin makes the easy promise not to invade with his own army in return, Biden would consider it a fair deal.

The idea draws eerie parallels between Biden, who fancies himself a foreign-policy historian, and one of the weakest leaders of the past century: …