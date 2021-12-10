NR PLUS World

Biden Channels Neville Chamberlain as Putin Threatens Ukraine

By
Right: President Joe Biden speaks during his visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., December 2, 2021. Left: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia, December 5, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque, Mikhail Metzel/Reuters)
Biden has stood inept before Putin since becoming president.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N o American leader with all his faculties would squeeze Ukraine into letting Russia take more of its territory unconventionally in exchange for Moscow promising not to conquer it by conventional invasion.

Joe Biden isn’t that kind of leader. If Ukraine simply makes more territorial concessions to Russia’s armed proxies in the besieged country’s troubled Donbas region, and Vladimir Putin makes the easy promise not to invade with his own army in return, Biden would consider it a fair deal.

The idea draws eerie parallels between Biden, who fancies himself a foreign-policy historian, and one of the weakest leaders of the past century:

Comments
John Rossomando is a senior analyst for defense policy at the Center for Security Policy and a contributor to The National Interest, 1945, Epoch Times and other publications. 

