Biden Fails the Christmas Test

The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.

At a press conference yesterday about the huge surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, President Joe Biden once again stuttered and looked weak, tried to excoriate the purveyors of misinformation and shame the unvaccinated — and he also tried to empathize and reassure. "I know you're tired, and I know you're frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we're still in it," Biden said. "We also have more tools than we had before. We're ready."

Except we’re not ready and don’t have the tools. And it’s his fault.

More than ten months in, the Biden administration has been unwilling …