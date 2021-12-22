NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Biden Fails the Christmas Test

By
President Joe Biden speaks about the country’s fight against the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 21, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t a press conference yesterday about the huge surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, President Joe Biden once again stuttered and looked weak, tried to excoriate the purveyors of misinformation and shame the unvaccinated — and he also tried to empathize and reassure. “I know you’re tired, and I know you’re frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we’re still in it,” Biden said. “We also have more tools than we had before. We’re ready.”

Except we’re not ready and don’t have the tools. And it’s his fault.

More than ten months in, the Biden administration has been unwilling …

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Latest