Biden Is Losing His Grip on the Democratic Party

As the grim poll numbers pile up and the 2022 midterms draw nearer, elected Democrats have begun to break from the president and his agenda.

Judging by the last few months, the answer is that nobody is. Today is Thursday, and already this week has been a nightmare for the president. Yesterday, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia gave a series of interviews during which he poured cold water all over the White House’s preposterous “Build Back Better” bill — suggesting not only that it is an indulgence that should be delayed pending better economic news, but that much of what was produced in its name by the House of Representatives will have to be “scrubbed.” Last night, Manchin struck …