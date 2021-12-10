Biden’s Bizarre Plan to Reduce Gas Prices

President Biden is using the worst tools available to fix high prices at the pump.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ecently, Americans have had to face a harsh reality: high gas prices. The president has been looking into ways to reduce the cost of fuel. His first solution was to ask the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil companies were engaging in “price gouging.” His second move was to release federal oil reserves.

None of these decisions is adequate to reduce gas prices. Requesting that the FTC scrutinize oil companies is a waste of taxpayers’ money. The release of federal oil reserves only creates uncertainty in the market, and therefore distorts the regular operation of the economy. The core of the problem …