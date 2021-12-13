Biden’s Tariff Hike on Canadian Lumber Is a Mistake

The White House’s tariff hike on Canadian softwood lumber will almost surely exacerbate inflation at the worst possible time.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. is coming to terms with an inflation problem. The U.S. CPI reached 6.2 percent in October, its highest level since the 1990s and currently one of the highest inflation rates in the OECD. Rising housing costs represent an increasing contributor to inflation as shelter makes up about 33 percent of the CPI basket. As of August, the U.S. Case-Shiller home-price index has risen at a 20 percent year-over rate but is only slowly appearing in inflation measures, since the official CPI measures rent, which typically lags home-price increases by about a year.

Despite rising shelter costs, the Biden administration has shockingly doubled …