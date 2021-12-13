NR PLUS Trade

Biden’s Tariff Hike on Canadian Lumber Is a Mistake

By
Workers stack softwood lumber at Groupe Crete, a sawmill in Chertsey, Quebec, Canada, January 17, 2018. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)
The White House’s tariff hike on Canadian softwood lumber will almost surely exacerbate inflation at the worst possible time.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. is coming to terms with an inflation problem. The U.S. CPI reached 6.2 percent in October, its highest level since the 1990s and currently one of the highest inflation rates in the OECD. Rising housing costs represent an increasing contributor to inflation as shelter makes up about 33 percent of the CPI basket. As of August, the U.S. Case-Shiller home-price index has risen at a 20 percent year-over rate but is only slowly appearing in inflation measures, since the official CPI measures rent, which typically lags home-price increases by about a year.

Despite rising shelter costs, the Biden administration has shockingly doubled

Jon Hartley is an economics Ph.D. student at Stanford University and a visiting fellow at the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity. He formerly served as a senior policy adviser to the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

