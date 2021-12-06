Blinken Shields Russia Front Group from Mandatory Sanctions

Russia is poised to invade Ukraine, but the Biden administration is still protecting a Kremlin pipeline project.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith Russia amassing troops and new military capabilities on Ukraine’s border, the Biden administration last month quietly exempted from mandatory sanctions a Russia-backed vessel involved in the process to win regulatory approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Critics of the decision say it violates the law and undermines U.S. efforts to create deterrence ahead of an expected Russian attack.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence believes that a Russian offensive in early 2022 could involve as many as 175,000 troops, and Ukrainian and Western officials have warned for weeks that such an invasion is imminent. As …