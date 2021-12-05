NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Bob Dole, the First and the Best Compassionate Conservative

By
Then-Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole makes a point during a Memorial Day speech in Clifton, N.J., in 1996. (Reuters)
Bob Dole was far more than a nice guy: He was an American. An iconic American. An American who put country, goodness, and goodwill before all.

“I thank the Lord I’ve kept my wits, funny wits but still my wits.”
— Bob Dole, 2020

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 1996, then–Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole adopted a slogan for about one week that succinctly summed up one of America’s great statesmen: “A Better Man for a Better America.”

He was the first and the best of the compassionate conservatives. Before pundits and pollsters drove the phrase into oblivion, a compassionate conservative was a statesman who never let his zeal or passion for the proliferation of freedom and liberty undermine a foundation of kindness, humility, and empathy.

Dole could negotiate and compromise with the best

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Craig ShirleyMr. Shirley is the author of four books on Reagan, as well as December, 1941 and the newly released Mary Ball Washington: The Untold Story of George Washington’s Mother. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, December 1941 and the forthcoming April, 1945. He is the visiting Reagan scholar at Eureka College, a member of the board of governors of the Reagan Ranch, and a frequent lecturer at the Reagan Library.

Recommended

The Latest