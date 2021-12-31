Books of the Year, 2021: Solace in Difficult Times

Reading up on Covid, China, liberal democracy, Nancy Reagan, Henrietta Szold, and more

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A merica faced another challenging year in 2021, Dear Reader, and so once again I sought solace in the printed word. Pandemics can linger, prices can rise, and elections may not go your way, but books are always faithful companions in turmoil. It was with that attitude that I approached 2021 and the many books it had to offer.

Given the manifest challenges we face, I focused much of my journey on books that addressed our current condition and what to do about it. Lawrence Wright in The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid examined America from a variety of …