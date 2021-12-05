Both Parties Have to Confront Their ‘Senior’ Moment

But it’s Democrats who have the bigger problem, starting with Biden.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ob Dole’s death at age 98 after a battle with lung cancer reminds us of how much people can contribute in their 80s and beyond. A disabled veteran, Dole served as national chairman of a campaign that raised funds for the building of the National World War II Memorial. Until recently, Dole frequently spent mornings in his wheelchair at the entrance to the memorial greeting visiting veterans. He also was active as a lobbyist, established a public-policy institute in his native Kansas, and wrote his autobiography.

But all of that service came after Dole left public office following his loss, at …