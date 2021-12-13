NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Thinks Abortion Is FAB

By
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during an appearance ahead of facing a Republican-led recall election in in San Leandro, Calif., September 8, 2021. (Fred Greaves/Reuters)
It’s actually fabulously miserable — and stone cold evil.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C alifornia has declared that it wants to be a “sanctuary” for abortion. The group that the state has formed of abortion clinics, advocates, and government officials to ensure that dark future is called the California Future of Abortion Council, or CA FAB Council. Someone should have checked the acronym. What’s fab about it? Fabulously devoid of the moral sense Bill Clinton at least acknowledged with his “safe, legal, and rare” language. Long ago, Democratic advocates of abortion did not celebrate abortion — they at least bowed in their rhetoric to the fact that no one aspires to have an abortion.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

The trans athlete, &c.

The trans athlete, &c.

On fairness in sports; Smollett-style hoaxers; paganism with guns; the Unsers and the Andrettis; the greatest restaurant name in history; and more.