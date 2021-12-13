California Thinks Abortion Is FAB

It’s actually fabulously miserable — and stone cold evil.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C alifornia has declared that it wants to be a “sanctuary” for abortion. The group that the state has formed of abortion clinics, advocates, and government officials to ensure that dark future is called the California Future of Abortion Council, or CA FAB Council. Someone should have checked the acronym. What’s fab about it? Fabulously devoid of the moral sense Bill Clinton at least acknowledged with his “safe, legal, and rare” language. Long ago, Democratic advocates of abortion did not celebrate abortion — they at least bowed in their rhetoric to the fact that no one aspires to have an abortion. …