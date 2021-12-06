Circumstances of Parents’ Arrest in Michigan School-Shooting Case Don’t Prove Awareness of Guilt

That James and Jennifer Crumbley were apprehended while apparently in hiding shouldn’t have a bearing on the ultimate outcome of their trial.

To pick up where we left off late last week, James and Jennifer Crumbley were apprehended in the wee hours Saturday morning, apparently hiding out in a warehouse in Detroit.

Obviously, this undercuts — though it does not destroy — the claims of their counsel that they were of a mind to surrender voluntarily to police upon learning that prosecutors in Oakland County, Mich., had charged them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son Ethan’s alleged (we have to say “alleged” at this point) murder of four students and wounding of seven people, including a teacher, at …