Confronting Omicron: One Step Forward, One Step Static

One can only hope that President Biden’s more realistic, non-interventionist approach continues.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Joe Biden’s recent address on the Omicron variant was full of holiday miracles. After nearly a year in office, Biden finally conceded the obvious by acknowledging that President Trump deserves credit for developing Covid-19 vaccines in record time. Biden also offered a half-hearted compliment to Trump for announcing that he had gotten a booster shot.

Rounding out the seasonal marvels was the fact that Biden resisted the temptation — to which he and most other officials have routinely succumbed during the pandemic — to impose additional lockdowns. He acknowledged that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and is leading to …