Confronting Omicron: One Step Forward, One Step Static

President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration’s response to the Omicron variant at the White House, in Washington, D.C., December 27, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
One can only hope that President Biden’s more realistic, non-interventionist approach continues.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Joe Biden’s recent address on the Omicron variant was full of holiday miracles. After nearly a year in office, Biden finally conceded the obvious by acknowledging that President Trump deserves credit for developing Covid-19 vaccines in record time. Biden also offered a half-hearted compliment to Trump for announcing that he had gotten a booster shot.

Rounding out the seasonal marvels was the fact that Biden resisted the temptation — to which he and most other officials have routinely succumbed during the pandemic — to impose additional lockdowns. He acknowledged that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and is leading to

Joel Zinberg is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the director of Paragon Health Institute’s Public Health and American Well-being Initiative, and an associate clinical professor of surgery at the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He was general counsel and a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019.

