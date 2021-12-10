Congress Blows Another Chance to Reclaim Its War Powers

How many times will legislators tuck tail and run on this issue?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a predictably wide 363–70 margin. The compromise bill, which was hammered out behind closed doors by the leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, was the product of a last-minute scramble after a Senate dispute over amendments stalled the original bill on the floor.

Like all NDAAs, this year’s 2,165-page defense-policy bill includes a number of national-security priorities that lawmakers were itching to attach, including a $25 billion addition to President Biden’s original spending request, the purchase of 85 F-35 joint strike fighters, more money for Air …