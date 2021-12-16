Congressional Republicans Provide a Way Forward on Supply Chains

A new report out today provides some serious solutions to America’s supply-chain woes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a new report out today, the Republicans on the Joint Economic Committee have provided a way forward on supply chains that addresses some of the root causes of America’s transportation inefficiencies. The report, authored by senior economist Jackie Benson, advocates port automation, deregulation, and worker flexibility.

You know it’s serious because it also advocates repealing the Jones Act.

Much of the Biden administration’s response to the supply-chain crisis has been nonresponsive to what ails us. That’s because there’s not much the federal government can do to help in the first place, and the few things it can do to help are …