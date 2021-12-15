Covid-19 Treatments and the FDA: A Sense of Urgency Might Help

The agency is considering two antiviral pills that have proved to be highly effective. Why is it still dragging its feet?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the Delta variant surges in various locales and the new Omicron variant expands around the globe, public officials are beginning to reimpose Covid-19 restrictions. The Food and Drug Administration, though, seems to lack the same sense of urgency.

The agency is considering two new antiviral pills that have been found to cut Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in people treated soon after they become symptomatic. If authorized, the pills would enable early Covid-19 to be treated at home with a five-day course of treatment — a marked improvement upon the treatments that are presently on offer.

The only currently FDA-authorized antiviral for …