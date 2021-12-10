NR PLUS World

Covid Crackdowns Are Contagious

By
Police officers check the COVID-19 health passes of passengers as new measures come into effect to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to boost vaccinations in Milan, Italy, December 6, 2021. (Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
We should stop imposing restrictions that we’re not willing to maintain forever.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he policies of lockdowns, vaccine passports, mandates, and masking are contagious. They spread between neighboring countries and regions. We discovered this at the very beginning of the pandemic. Many governments in the West had plans for a pandemic caused by a SARS-like respiratory disease. The United Kingdom’s government had a very detailed plan that included identifying those who were especially vulnerable while protecting liberty for the maximum number. But then the leader of their public-health response saw what Italy was doing (partly on the advice that Italy was receiving from China), and suddenly it became plausible. “It’s a Communist one-party

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest