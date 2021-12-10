Covid Crackdowns Are Contagious

We should stop imposing restrictions that we’re not willing to maintain forever.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he policies of lockdowns, vaccine passports, mandates, and masking are contagious. They spread between neighboring countries and regions. We discovered this at the very beginning of the pandemic. Many governments in the West had plans for a pandemic caused by a SARS-like respiratory disease. The United Kingdom’s government had a very detailed plan that included identifying those who were especially vulnerable while protecting liberty for the maximum number. But then the leader of their public-health response saw what Italy was doing (partly on the advice that Italy was receiving from China), and suddenly it became plausible. “It’s a Communist one-party …