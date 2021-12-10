D.C. Circuit Rejects Trump Effort to Thwart January 6 Committee

Former Trump officials and advisers should assume that no presidential privilege will justify their withholding testimony and documents from the panel.

The D.C. Circuit federal appeals court has roundly rejected former president Donald Trump's efforts to block the House January 6 Committee's access to his communications. The ruling came in a unanimous 68-page opinion issued on Thursday afternoon by a three-judge panel.

The court’s decision strengthens the committee’s hand, including against former Trump officials and advisers who have derivatively relied on the former president’s privilege claim as a rationale for resisting subpoenas for testimony and documents.

In a sign of how the ground has shifted, the committee — almost simultaneously with the issuance of the court’s ruling — released a press advisory that …