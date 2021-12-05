De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

A recent New York Times piece asks questions about music that conservatives have been asking for years.

Last month, many people — many people on the Internet, anyway — were upset about a New York Times opinion piece titled "Should Classic Rock Songs Be Toppled Like Confederate Statues?" Well of course they shouldn't! Who dares even ask such an absurd question? But despite the clickbait headline, the piece itself asks questions that conservative music fans have probably been asking themselves for years.

In the piece, Jennifer Finney Boylan considers the legacy of singer-songwriter Don McLean. For decades, his song “American Pie” has given Boomers the delight of explaining obscure cultural references to children and grandchildren (the more precocious …