Death by 1,000 Climate Faucis

Dr. Anthony Fauci stands by during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus vaccination in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, February 25, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The government's pandemic power grab should make us more skeptical of climate policy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he recent European riots in response to COVID shutdowns reminded us that pandemic disruptions are far from being behind us, especially now with the Omicron variant among us. Despite having two vaccinations and a booster shot, I still find myself wearing a mask whenever I visit an indoor space. I dutifully wear the mask when entering a restaurant and then take it off after sitting down to eat a few feet away. How it could help anyone to force me to mask up when I am standing a foot from my table is beyond me, but I comply because I

Kevin A. Hassett served in the Trump administration as a senior adviser to the president and is a former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. He is the senior adviser to National Review's Capital Matters, a new initiative focused on financial and economic coverage, and is the Vice President of the Lindsey Group.

