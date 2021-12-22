DeFi-ing the Odds: How Decentralized Finance Empowers People

Contrary to popular belief, decentralized finance is used for more than speculation.

New technologies naturally attract the attention of regulators. However well intentioned, many display a lust for control — even at the expense of American households. While former SEC chairman Jay Clayton recently expressed his interest and belief in the value of cryptocurrencies, the current chairman, Gary Gensler, views the space as a wild west in need of regulation.

Unfortunately, financial services is already one of the most regulated sectors, and the surge in regulatory requirements the past two decades has significantly crowded out many lower- and middle-income jobs. Although advanced under the guise of preventing systemic risk and helping consumers, these …