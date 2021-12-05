Despite the EU’s Best Efforts, Christmas Is Not Canceled

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he problem with every socialist who dreams of being Mr. Scrooge is that socialists more often than not lack Dickens’s brilliance at storytelling. So, even though they aim high in their yearly attempt to cancel Christmas, because of their lack of talent they are usually about as successful as Bill Gates selling synthetic steaks. The last ones to try it are those who sit on the European Commission, that political elephants’ graveyard, now so far out on a political limb that it is difficult to distinguish when they are serious from when they are putting on some kind of joke …
A European ‘inclusive communication’ document is a magnificent reminder of the prevailing insanity of our times.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Where John Durham’s Investigation Is Heading
Reading the tea leaves, it appears the special counsel’s end game is something other than a sweeping indictment.
The Pivot to Forever Masking Is Starting. Let's Kill It with Fire
The public-health community and media elites are starting to pivot to forever masking.
White Students Not Allowed at Pennsylvania School District's Drone Camp
The district’s superintendent defended the racially exclusive event in an email to NR.
Omicron Shows Why It’s Time to Move On from COVID Restrictions
People should live not as if they are one variant or booster away from the end, but as if COVID-19 is here forever.
No, It Is Not a Mystery How Highly Vaccinated States Can See Surging COVID-19 Cases
Vaccination prevents severe reactions, not infections.
21 House Republicans Wave the Pink and Blue Flag
Why are they supporting legislation that could arm the transgender movement’s efforts to silence dissent with the full force of the civil-rights bureaucracy?
The Latest
Republicans in Congress Should Update the Electoral Count Act Before It’s Too Late
Amending such an essential democratic safeguard is in the country’s best interest.
America’s Enemies Fill the Vacuum She Leaves Abroad
The Middle Eastern power vacuum often discussed by the foreign-policy establishment does not exist. America’s adversaries have already filled it.
Congress Should Stand against Uyghur Slavery
Unfortunately, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Biden officials keep erecting roadblocks Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.
Senator Hawley’s Manliness
What to make of the Missouri senator’s attempt to recover the masculine ideal
The Empty, Depressing Excellence of Pete Buttigieg
Buttigieg’s conception of virtue is personal success that can be quantified, graphed, and outlined in a PowerPoint presentation.
Democrats’ Legitimacy Gambit
If you make a government institution’s legitimacy contingent on whether it gives you what you want, you should expect your opponents to respond in kind.