Women dressed as handmaids demonstrate in front of anti-abortion protestors outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., November 1, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges a law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. This is the most high-profile case of the current term and has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Oral arguments begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to last 70 minutes, with the time split among each side.

Follow along for live updates from the NR team.