Enacting a Federal Abortion Law Would Require Nuking the Legislative Filibuster

Until the Senate takes that first step, the possibility that Congress would enact a significant federal law protecting or limiting abortion remains remote.

If Roe is overturned, would the legality of abortion really depend on state laws, or would Congress step in to enact a policy for the entire country?

That question has been asked by Ilya Somin at Reason and Allahpundit at HotAir in recent days, but the answer depends first on something neither writer addresses: the filibuster.

In order to enact any meaningful federal law that would either enshrine a nationwide right to abortion or generally limit/prohibit abortion, the Senate would first need to abolish the 60-vote hurdle for legislation. Over the past four decades, one political party has controlled the 60 Senate …