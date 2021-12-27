Europe and the U.S.: A Tale of Two Economies

More than anything, it is the ingrained American entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic that separates us from Europe and the rest of the world.

The following is a lightly edited extract from Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘W hat Can America Learn from Europe About Regulating Big Tech?” asked The New Yorker in the summer of 2020. If one paid attention to the mainstream American media, they might wonder what Americans can’t learn from Europe, a continent perpetually on the cusp of overtaking the United States in a range of industries and innovations and sound governance.

In reality, Europe, despite its wealth, its relatively stable institutions, its giant marketplace, and its intellectual firepower, is home to only one of the …