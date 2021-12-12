Get Help, Girl

The Gossip Girl reboot features a teacher villain among boring teenagers to shockingly bad effect.

Note: The following contains spoilers for both the original Gossip Girl on the CW and the HBO reboot.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ike the original Gossip Girl, the pilot of the HBO reboot begins with a blonde entering Manhattan on a train. But unlike the CW’s establishing shot of Serena, the ubergirl of everyone’s dreams, HBO introduces Kate Keller, the villain of the story. They might as well have named her “Karen,” for simplicity’s sake.

The reboot turns the show’s central conceit — and thus its entire power structure — upside down. To speak in the show’s parlance, the OG GG used the character of Dan …