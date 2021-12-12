NR PLUS Film & TV

Get Help, Girl

By
Gossip Girl (HBO Max/Trailer image via YouTube)
The Gossip Girl reboot features a teacher villain among boring teenagers to shockingly bad effect.

Note: The following contains spoilers for both the original Gossip Girl on the CW and the HBO reboot.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ike the original Gossip Girl, the pilot of the HBO reboot begins with a blonde entering Manhattan on a train. But unlike the CW’s establishing shot of Serena, the ubergirl of everyone’s dreams, HBO introduces Kate Keller, the villain of the story. They might as well have named her “Karen,” for simplicity’s sake.

The reboot turns the show’s central conceit — and thus its entire power structure — upside down. To speak in the show’s parlance, the OG GG used the character of Dan

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Tiana Lowe is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner, as well as an on-air contributor for The First on Pluto TV. She previously interned for National Review and founded the USC Economics Review. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.S. in economics and mathematics.

Recommended

The Latest