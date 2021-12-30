Getting Conservative Ideas Up and Out into the World

Douglas Murray speaks in St. Louis at a November event organized by NRI in partnership with the Show Me Institute and NewsTalkSTL. (NRI)

I hope you can show your support to NRI this season.

I would like to think that this is the year that we saw the decline of Zoom. For almost two years, National Review Institute has been supplementing NR’s nourishing print and online presence with online events that kept many of us going through the bleak months of lockdowns. But how good it is to be back and able to do real, in-person, live events again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most exciting this year was the opportunity to address a group of impressive students at NRI’s William F. Buckley Jr. Communicators conference in Arlington, Va. Launched earlier this year, the program aims to advance civil discourse and logical argument in future influencers through professional development and lessons in engaging in the world of language, the Buckley way.

If you ever feel down about the state of public discourse in America, it is my experience that your spirits can reliably be lifted by a gathering such as this. It may be true that the modern academy does everything possible to drain intellectual inquiry from the minds of young Americans. But the smarter young folks are finding their way through and gathering at intellectual watering holes like those at NRI.

Now that I am based in the U.S., I’m also keen to see more of the country that too many journalists and others pass over. In November, NRI organized a magnificent live event in St. Louis, Mo., in partnership with the Show Me Institute and NewsTalkSTL, where several-hundred conservatives came together for my slightly cheekily titled talk, “Reflections on the Revolution in America.” I spoke of what seem to me to be the major — though not insuperable — challenges that face this great country. My visit to Ferguson the morning after that talk was a reminder that this revolution’s consequences go on long after the news has moved on. While radicals egg on disorder, it is the local communities who suffer the consequences of that disorder who need to be remembered.

Advertisement

As it happens, the subject of that talk in St. Louis included a preview of some of the arguments I have spent the year thinking on and writing about. April will see the release of my new book, The War on the West (Broadside Books, April 2022). It is my biggest book to date and focuses in on the huge societal and historical reboot that is being attempted on this country by portions of the Left, among others. I have never been more excited about the release of a book and, with the help of NRI, cannot wait to engage in the arguments that the book puts forth.

My presence in the U.S. in researching this book has been vital, and it is thanks to NRI that I am here at all. I am hugely grateful to NRI for all the support they give me in my work, and I hope you can show your support this season too, for all the invaluable work NRI does in getting conservative ideas up and out into the world — both virtual and real. Please click this secure link to give a generous, tax-deductible donation to National Review Institute before December 31.