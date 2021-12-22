Global Freedom Fighters Remember Their Humble Leader, Linda Whetstone

In memory of a worldwide hero for the cause of liberty.

My quiet evening last Thursday in Manhattan was rocked by the tragic news of the loss of Linda Whetstone, a lifetime freedom fighter whose last hours, fittingly, were spent advancing individual liberty and nurturing those who struggle for human dignity in the toughest places. She passed away on December 15 in full command of her deep intellect and gracious charms, just hours after participating in the Atlas Network's Freedom Forum and Liberty Dinner in Miami.

Linda was the daughter of Atlas Network founder Sir Antony Fisher. She served as a trustee and board chairman of the organization that Sir Antony launched …