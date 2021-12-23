Help Supply Chains by Swearing Off Travel Bans

Travel bans are not effective at preventing Covid’s spread, and they reduce air-freight capacity, driving up prices.

Yesterday, DHL released its Airfreight State of the Industry report, a summary of what happened in the air-freight market this year and what might happen in the immediate future.

The most important takeaway concerns capacity.

A majority of air freight travels on passenger planes, not cargo planes. At the start of the pandemic, 69 percent of air freight was carried by passenger flights, compared with 31 percent carried by cargo flights. By this year, according to DHL’s report, the split had been reduced, to 60 percent on passenger flights and 40 percent on cargo flights — and the reduction is due almost …