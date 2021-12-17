Hidden Sources of Risk in China’s Property Sector

Even an orderly unwinding of the highly indebted property sector carries underappreciated risks to foreign investors.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he long-anticipated default of China’s most indebted property developer finally came to fruition last week. Evergrande Group will have to restructure some of its $300 billion in liabilities, of which $19 billion are international bonds. While the firm’s bonds have steadily plummeted over the past few months, investors do not appear to be anticipating significant knock-on effects from the insolvency. Indeed, some firms see the default as a buying opportunity.

While an outright collapse of China’s property sector looks unlikely, even an orderly unwinding of the highly indebted property sector carries underappreciated risks to foreign investors. Evergrande’s default — the latest

