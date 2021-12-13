NR PLUS The Economy

House ‘Shipping Reform’ Bill Will Do Nothing for the Supply-Chain Crisis

By
Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif., November 22, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
If it has any effect at all, it might even make things worse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n December 8, the House of Representatives passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA), by a vote of 364 to 60. Given the large, bipartisan majority that supported it, it will likely pass the Senate and go on to receive the president’s signature. A White House statement from November 17 spoke positively of the bill.

With port congestion harming America’s supply chains, a bill to reform ocean shipping might seem like a solution to what ails us. But the OSRA isn’t it. The bill is nonresponsive to the causes of our current problems, and if it has any effect at all

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest