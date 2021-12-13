House ‘Shipping Reform’ Bill Will Do Nothing for the Supply-Chain Crisis

If it has any effect at all, it might even make things worse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n December 8, the House of Representatives passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA), by a vote of 364 to 60. Given the large, bipartisan majority that supported it, it will likely pass the Senate and go on to receive the president’s signature. A White House statement from November 17 spoke positively of the bill.

