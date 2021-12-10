NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A reform that would have required women to register for the draft is dead, at least for now. The measure, which would have expanded the language of the Selective Service from “all men” to “all Americans,” initially sailed through with bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate versions of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). But in what Politico described as “a stunning turnaround,” a small group of conservatives in both chambers whipped up enough last-minute opposition to kill the provision’s momentum — a major win for military concerns surrounding combat readiness and social-conservative concerns regarding the cultural …
How a Handful of Republicans Killed the Female Draft
A quiet effort to make women eligible for the draft was nearly included in this year’s defense bill — until a few conservatives mobilized to block it.
