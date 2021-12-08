How Bail Worked in the Michigan School-Shooting Case

Good call: Bail was set for the parents but denied to the alleged shooter.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e have been discussing the mostly manufactured controversy about cash bail — specifically, the progressive narrative that it “criminalizes poverty” and is, of course, an iteration of our indelible systemic racism. I’ve recently written about it here and here, and I think it would be useful to take note of how bail works in Michigan, using last week’s mass shooting at Oxford High School for that purpose.

For context, recall the situation in Waukesha, Wis., where Darrell Brooks allegedly (we have to say “allegedly” at this point) killed six people and seriously injured dozens of others by ramming his speeding SUV …